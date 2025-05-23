Kim Kardashian’s Skims Launches Bra with Faux Nipple Piercings — Yes, Really

If you’ve ever thought about getting a nipple piercing but stopped at the whole needle-through-skin part, Kim Kardashian’s got you covered (kind of).

Her fashion brand Skims is levelling up its lingerie game with a bold new piece: The Ultimate Pierced Nipple Bra. Think risqué vibes without the commitment, pain, or actual body modification.

The brand revealed the upcoming launch in an Instagram post this week, cheekily captioned:

“Our sexiest bra gets even hotter with a faux nipple piercing design so you can get the ‘Ooo’ without the ouch!”

The Details

The bra, which retails for USD 74 (about CAD 102), features removable faux nipple barbells — so if you’re feeling shy or just not into the look anymore, you can take them off with zero drama. It’ll be available in three classic Skims shades: clay, sienna, and onyx.

This comes hot on the heels of last year’s viral Ultimate Nipple Bra, designed to give a permanently “perky” appearance under clothes.

So, whether you’re going for shock value, statement lingerie, or just trying to spice up your top drawer, Skims is once again pushing the boundaries of what a bra can do.