Kim Kardashian Is This Close to Becoming a Lawyer

The reality TV star, entrepreneur, and budding legal eagle has officially wrapped up her legal apprenticeship, making her eligible to write the California bar exam, according to her rep.

And yes, she marked the milestone in true Kardashian fashion — with a chic Instagram Story from a private cap-and-gown moment at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

From Skims to Statutes

If you didn’t know, California is one of the few states that lets people skip law school and instead study law under the supervision of a judge or practising lawyer. And Kim? She’s been grinding — we’re talking 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year, for six years. That’s a serious commitment, even without a beauty empire and four kids in the mix.

Kim’s interest in law isn’t just for show. She’s been an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform, famously helping to free Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who had been serving life without parole for a non-violent drug offence. That 2018 win even involved lobbying then-President Donald Trump.

Following in Her Father’s Footsteps

Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian, was a well-known attorney — best remembered for being part of O.J. Simpson’s defence team in the '90s. Now, decades later, Kim is on the verge of becoming a second-generation lawyer in the family.

No word yet on when she plans to sit for the notoriously tough California bar exam, but one thing’s for sure: Elle Woods would be proud.