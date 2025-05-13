Kim Kardashian Testifies in Paris Robbery Trial Nearly a Decade After Terrifying Heist

Nearly ten years after she was bound and held at gunpoint during a harrowing jewellery heist, Kim Kardashian has returned to Paris to testify against the men accused of orchestrating the traumatic event that changed her life.

Kardashian, now a mother of four and a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform, is appearing in court to face some of the individuals believed to be behind the 2016 robbery at a private residence during Paris Fashion Week, where she was robbed of over $6 million in jewellery.

A Life-Altering Ordeal

The reality star and entrepreneur was reportedly left tied with zip ties and locked in a marble bathroom as masked gunmen made off with a suitcase and jewellery box filled with luxury items, including her now-infamous 20-carat engagement ring from Kanye West. The attack deeply impacted Kardashian’s sense of security and sparked global conversations about the risks of fame, especially in the era of oversharing on social media.

Her testimony, expected to be the emotional heart of the trial, will focus on the trauma she endured and how the incident reshaped both her personal life and public presence.

The “Grandpa Robbers” on Trial

Of the original 12 suspects charged, one has since passed away, and another has been excused due to serious illness. The remaining defendants — mostly in their 60s and 70s — have been dubbed “les papys braqueurs” (the grandpa robbers) by French media. But authorities maintain that they were far from harmless.

Investigators say the group was experienced, coordinated, and targeted Kardashian precisely because of her visibility and apparent vulnerability, often sharing her location and assets in real time through social media.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Lost 120,000 Followers After Taylor Swift Releases Dis Track

Tight Security and Heavy Media Interest

With public interest at a peak and Kardashian’s return to the city where the incident occurred, security around the courthouse is intense. A second courtroom has been set up to accommodate the media, who will follow the proceedings via video feed to prevent disruption.

While Kardashian’s exact remarks remain sealed under French legal protocol, her presence in court is symbolic — a confrontation of fear, closure, and an act of reclaiming her story.

Photo credit: Kim Kardashian waves as she arrives to testify regarding a robbery of millions of dollars in jewels from her Paris hotel room in 2016, in Paris, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)