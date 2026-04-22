Reality TV Plot Twist: “Mormon Wives” Hits Resume… Without Its Biggest Drama Duo 🎬

Just when you thought reality TV couldn’t get more dramatic, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives said, “Hold my mocktail.”

After hitting pause in late March, production for Season 5 is officially back on… but with a major cast shake-up that feels less like a plot twist and more like a full storyline reboot.

Who’s Out (And Why Everyone’s Talking About It)

The show will move forward without

Taylor Frankie Paul

Dakota Mortensen

The duo won’t be filmed when cameras start rolling again, following an ongoing domestic assault investigation tied to incidents in late February.

So yes… the same couple that had viewers glued to their screens is now completely out of the picture. Reality TV just lost its main source of “wait, WHAT just happened?”

Production Hit Pause… Then Hit Reset ⏸️➡️▶️

Filming originally stopped while everything unfolded, and now producers are clearly choosing the “move forward, new energy” route.

Translation:

Less chaos from that storyline… but let’s be honest, this show isn’t exactly known for calm, peaceful vibes. The drama will find a way. It always does. Like glitter in your car after one craft project.

Bonus Plot Twist Nobody Asked For

The Bachelorette also pulled the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul’s upcoming season, which was supposed to premiere March 22.

RELATED: ⚖️ Reality TV Fallout: Court Date Set After ‘Bachelorette’ Cancelled

What Happens Next?

Season 5 is now basically a fresh chapter. Same world, new dynamics, and likely a whole new batch of jaw-dropping moments that will have people texting “ARE YOU WATCHING THIS??” in all caps.

Because if there’s one rule of reality TV, it’s this: 👉 The drama doesn’t disappear… it just finds new people.

So yes, “Mormon Wives” is back… just with a slightly different cast and a whole lot of “we’ll see how this goes” energy.

Stay tuned. You know it’s going to get messy again.