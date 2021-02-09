SKINNY JEANS ARE NO LONGER COOL!

You know those skinny jeans you bought? Apparently, they’re no longer the style. In fact, now they make you look older.

Try to keep up.

There’s an article on “Buzzfeed” right now about how Gen Z ( born between 1997 and 2015) has turned on skinny jeans.

And that may be fine for Gen Z, but Millennials (born between 1981 to 1996) aren’t having it. 90s power!

Millennials are posting their own rebuttal TikToks talking about how great skinny jeans are and why they’re still “in.”

So pick a side, I guess and adjust your wardrobe accordingly. Or just keep wearing the sweatpants you’ve had on since last March.