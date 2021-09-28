Skittles Are Bring Back An Original Flavour!

The SKITTLES brand announced that its infamous Lime flavour candies are returning to the rainbow permanently in SKITTLES Original packs.

Original Flavour packs featuring Lime will start popping up on shelves in October 2021 with a national roll-out over the next few months.

Since first introducing the Five Fruity Flavours in 1979, Lime was the staple green SKITTLES flavour until it was replaced with Green Apple in 2013, which broke the hearts of Lime fans everywhere.

In recent years, there have been over 130,000 mentions on social media about Skittles Lime.

Now, the SKITTLES brand is answering fans’ pleas by permanently bringing back Lime and returning SKITTLES Original packs to their full glory.

Both Original and Sour packs of SKITTLES will now contain Orange, Lemon, Grape, Strawberry and of course, Lime. Fans can find Lime starting this fall across a variety of pack sizes including 1.8 oz single packs and 3.6 oz Share Size.