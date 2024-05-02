SKITTLES WILL PUT YOU UP IN A SUPER COLOURFUL NEW YORK APARTMENT, RENT-FREE, FOR A YEAR

If the Skittles “taste the rainbow” ad campaign lives rent-free in your head, now you can live rent-free in a Skittles rainbow. Skittles has announced a new promotion where they’re offering one person the chance to live in a tiny Manhattan apartment, for free, for a year.

It isn’t just any apartment, it’s SUPER colourful. There is also a lot of Skittles décor, so if you have a sugar habit and are easily tempted, it could be intense.

If you’re trying to visualize this funhouse, it looks like the kind of place you could imagine a divorced, middle-aged Ronald McDonald moving into.

@calebwsimpson SO EXCITED TO SEE THE LITTLES LIVING APARTMENT! #ad @skittles is giving one lucky fan the chance to live in a mini, maximalist, rainbow-fied NYC apartment with rent paid for a year, courtesy of SKITTLES Littles. Check out the apartment listing at SKITTLES.com/LittlesLiving. #SkittlesLittlesLiving ♬ original sound – CALEB SIMPSON

Here are the specifics: It’s a tiny, 353-square-foot apartment with one bathroom, not far from Midtown Manhattan. Even at that size, a year of free rent is HUGE for this location. The building also offers a fitness centre, a roof deck, an outdoor grill, a laundry room, and bike storage.

Your “lease” would run from June 15th of this year through May 14th, 2025.

You can enter for a chance to win now through Tuesday, May 21st, at Skittles.com/LittlesLiving. (This “little” apartment sweepstakes is a promotion for Skittles Littles, which first came out last year.)