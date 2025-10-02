Justin Bieber’s SKYLRK Just Dropped New Slides
Justin Bieber’s fashion label SKYLRK is back with another release. The brand just dropped fuzzy slides as part of its Drop 5 collection.
These aren’t your average house shoes. They come in bold, playful designs and lean into Bieber’s mix of streetwear and comfort.
Two Colorways to Choose From
The first style, called Bloop, has a pink sole with a navy strap. It’s bright, fun, and made to stand out.
The second, Tennis, brings a green footbed with a neon strap that looks like a tennis ball. It’s sporty and loud.
How to Get Them
The slides released today, October 2, 2025, for $120. They’re unisex and available now through SKYLRK’s site.
Fans of Bieber’s style will want to grab a pair before they sell out. Past drops have moved fast.
