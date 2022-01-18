THE “SLEEPY CHICKEN CHALLENGE” HAS PEOPLE BOILING THEIR CHICKEN IN NYQUIL

The first dumb TikTok challenge of the year! Well, this didn’t take long and it’s incredibly dangerous too.

There’s a new trend on TikTok called the Sleepy Chicken Challenge that involves boiling your chicken in NYQUIL.

Someone somewhere got the idea in their head that it can cure a cold. But there’s no evidence to back that up, and it could KILL you instead.

You put a single chicken breast in a pot, dump up to half a bottle of NyQuil in there, and braise or boil it until it’s cooked. Hopefully fully cooked, people seem to be having trouble with that part.

It’s dangerous even if you do fully cook it though. For two reasons.

First, it’s just an insane amount of NyQuil. When you boil it down, the water and alcohol evaporate, but the drugs are still in there. So you’re loading a chicken breast up with WAY too much medicine, and you could overdose.

But also, when you boil liquid medicine like that, you can end up inhaling some of it, which is also bad. When that happens, it bypasses your liver and goes straight into your bloodstream without any toxins being filtered out. And just that alone can mess you up.

P&G Has Put out a statement:

A spokesperson for NyQuil said: “At P&G, consumer safety is our number one priority, and we do not endorse any inappropriate use of our product. NyQuil is an over-the-counter medication that treats nighttime symptoms of the common cold and flu. It should only be taken as directed using the dosage cup provided (Adults and Children 12 years and over: 30mL every 6 hours), not to exceed (4) doses per 24 hours. For additional information, we encourage people to visit Vicks.com”

