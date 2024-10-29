Sleepy Sounds of Fried Chicken: KFC's Newest Relaxation Tool

Do you find yourself tossing and turning at night, desperate for a little extra help to drift off to dreamland?

If you’re a fan of white noise—like the gentle sound of rain—you might want to check out a new option that’s a bit more indulgent (and higher in saturated fat!).

Related: The “Daylight Saving Scaries” Are Real – Here’s How It Disrupts Your Sleep and Productivity

Enter KFC, the fast-food chain known for its finger-lickin’ good chicken. In a quirky collaboration with wellness company Hatch, KFC has released a unique 20-minute audio clip featuring the soothing sounds of frying chicken! Yes, you read that right. This high-quality audio experience is now available on Spotify, and it’s sure to make you chuckle before you doze off.

The idea sprouted from a popular TikTok joke claiming that rain sounds are just the sound of chicken frying. KFC decided to embrace the meme and bring it to life, offering a truly one-of-a-kind auditory experience. They’ve stated that not only can you enjoy their delicious chicken, but now you can also “drift off to sleep thanks to the soothing sound of frying.”

So, if you’re curious about this crispy new way to enhance your sleep routine, head over to the Hatch for Sleep Spotify page and give it a listen.

Who knows? It might become your new favourite way to unwind after a long day.