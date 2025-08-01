Meet the “Sloppers” — People Who Can’t Do Anything Without Asking A.I. 🤖🍽️
Remember that kid in school who wouldn’t even sharpen a pencil without asking Mom and Dad for permission? Well, they’ve grown up… and replaced their parents with ChatGPT.
Introducing: Sloppers — the new nickname for people who must consult A.I. before making even the tiniest decision.
The term is blowing up on TikTok after one user shared how a friend coined the word:
“Slopper? That’s such a good slur.”
Example? A guy goes on a first date. His date pulls out her phone and asks ChatGPT what she should order. Yup — Slopper behaviour. (Needless to say, there was no second date.)
But Why “Slopper”?
It’s a nod to “A.I. slop” — the weird, low-effort, sometimes garbled content that A.I. generates. The idea being: if you rely on it for everything, you’re basically spoon-feeding yourself machine-made mush.
And honestly? Some of the alternative names floating around might be even better:
- Botlicker (ouch, but fair)
- Second-hand thinker
- Prompt Zombie
- Bot Baby
- Decision Delegator
- A.I. Dependent Lifeform (for the sci-fi crowd)
One TikToker even joked that ChatGPT is basically a “thought partner with benefits” — which is both flattering and deeply unsettling.
The Bigger Picture
We’re still in the early days of A.I., so the slang will probably evolve (and maybe get meaner). But the trend is clear: more and more people are outsourcing their thinking.
A recent poll found the top ways people use A.I. are:
- Searching for information
- Coming up with ideas
- Work tasks
- Writing emails
- Creating or editing images
So, are you a Slopper? Or just someone who enjoys a little A.I. hand-holding? (It’s okay… this entire post may or may not have been fact-checked by ChatGPT. 👀)
