Meet the “Sloppers” — People Who Can’t Do Anything Without Asking A.I. 🤖🍽️

Tech
Published August 1, 2025
By Charlie

Remember that kid in school who wouldn’t even sharpen a pencil without asking Mom and Dad for permission? Well, they’ve grown up… and replaced their parents with ChatGPT.

Introducing: Sloppers — the new nickname for people who must consult A.I. before making even the tiniest decision.

The term is blowing up on TikTok after one user shared how a friend coined the word:

“Slopper? That’s such a good slur.”

Example? A guy goes on a first date. His date pulls out her phone and asks ChatGPT what she should order. Yup — Slopper behaviour. (Needless to say, there was no second date.)

But Why “Slopper”?

It’s a nod to “A.I. slop” — the weird, low-effort, sometimes garbled content that A.I. generates. The idea being: if you rely on it for everything, you’re basically spoon-feeding yourself machine-made mush.

And honestly? Some of the alternative names floating around might be even better:

  • Botlicker (ouch, but fair)
  • Second-hand thinker
  • Prompt Zombie
  • Bot Baby
  • Decision Delegator
  • A.I. Dependent Lifeform (for the sci-fi crowd)

One TikToker even joked that ChatGPT is basically a “thought partner with benefits” — which is both flattering and deeply unsettling.

RELATED: A New A.I. Device Can Turn Your Dreams Into Videos — Because Reality Just Isn’t Weird Enough Anymore 😴🎥

The Bigger Picture

We’re still in the early days of A.I., so the slang will probably evolve (and maybe get meaner). But the trend is clear: more and more people are outsourcing their thinking.

A recent poll found the top ways people use A.I. are:

  1. Searching for information
  2. Coming up with ideas
  3. Work tasks
  4. Writing emails
  5. Creating or editing images

So, are you a Slopper? Or just someone who enjoys a little A.I. hand-holding? (It’s okay… this entire post may or may not have been fact-checked by ChatGPT. 👀)

