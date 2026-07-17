Kool FM Logo White
Air Quality Warnings in effect Click here for details
Listen Live

Smart Temporary Tattoos Could Soon Track Your Health... Without a Smartwatch

Lifestyle
Published July 17, 2026
By Charlie

Your smartwatch may soon have some competition... and it sticks to your skin.

Scientists have developed a new kind of "smart" temporary tattoo that can monitor everything from your heart rate and muscle activity to your steps, all without needing a watch, fitness band, or ring.

Unlike traditional wearable devices that can shift around when you sweat or exercise, these high-tech tattoos are painted directly onto your skin, creating a much more reliable connection.

And here's the fun part... they don't have to look medical.

Researchers say the tattoos could be designed as almost anything, whether it's a flower, a cartoon shark, a snake... or even a slice of pizza, keeping track of your daily steps.

RELATED: Too Scared to Get a Tattoo? You Can Now Go Under Anesthesia While Getting Inked

The technology uses a breathable adhesive material that's more than 10 times more breathable than traditional medical electrodes, making it much more comfortable to wear, especially in hot weather.

In treadmill tests, the tattoos maintained more than 95% accuracy, even after participants started sweating.

While fitness tracking is one exciting use, researchers believe the biggest impact could be in health care.

The temporary tattoos could make long-term medical monitoring much less intimidating, especially for children.

Instead of wearing bulky medical sensors, kids could simply wear a fun temporary tattoo featuring their favourite cartoon character or animal.

You won't be picking one up at the pharmacy anytime soon. The technology is still in development, and researchers say more testing is needed before it becomes available to the public.

Still... the future of wearable tech might not be something you wear at all.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close