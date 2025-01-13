Smell Like Dessert: Dunkin’ and Native Launch Donut-Inspired Scents

If you’ve ever thought, “I love donuts so much, I wish I could smell like one,” then Dunkin’ and Native just made your dreams come true.

The coffee-and-donut powerhouse Dunkin’ has teamed up with personal care brand Native to release a limited-edition collection of donut-inspired scents. Yes, your morning routine just got a whole lot sweeter — literally.

The collection features deodorant, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, and hand and body lotion, all available in four irresistible scents inspired by Dunkin’s iconic treats. Here’s the lineup:

The Sweet Scents to Love

Strawberry Frosted

This classic scent is a blend of strawberry, sugar, and creamy notes that perfectly capture the essence of the pink-frosted donut with rainbow sprinkles. Available in deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, it’s a sugary-sweet way to start your day.



Vanilla Sprinkle

Combining vanilla, coconut, and citrus notes, this scent is as indulgent as it sounds. You’ll find it in deodorant, body wash, and hand and body lotion — a perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth (without the calories).



Blueberry Cobbler

Described as a “treat for your nose,” this one’s a rich blend of blueberry, apple, and caramel. Available in deodorant, two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, body wash, and lotion, it’s a dessert-inspired spa day in a bottle.



Boston Kreme

This fan-favourite brings the chocolatey, custard-filled goodness of Dunkin’s Boston Kreme donut to your self-care routine. This scent is available in deodorant, shampoo, and body wash.

Where to Find These Sweet Treats

This donut-scented self-care line is available exclusively at Walmart and on Native’s official website. Whether you’re team Strawberry Frosted or Boston Kreme, you can now take your love for Dunkin’ beyond your morning coffee.

So, millennials, it’s time to upgrade your routine and treat yourself to these guilt-free indulgences. Because who wouldn’t want to smell like a frosted donut?