Smile Cookies Are Back… April 27th to May 3rd 🍪💕

Cancel your diet. Or at least… put it on “temporary vacation.”

The beloved Smile Cookie campaign from Tim Hortons is back from April 27 to May 3, and it’s celebrating a big milestone — 30 years of cookies doing actual good in the world.

And for once, impulse buying is basically community service.

Cookies That Actually Do Something (Other Than Judge You)

Each cookie is $2, and here’s the magic: 100% of proceeds stay local.

In Simcoe County, that means support for:

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH)

Hospice Simcoe

With extra local love going to:

Innisfil Food Bank (Innisfil)

North Simcoe Victim Services (Orillia)

So yes, that third cookie? You’re not “overdoing it”… you’re giving back.

A Sweet Legacy (Literally)

Since 1996, Smile Cookies have raised over $151 million.

They’re hand-decorated with pink and blue icing — meaning no two smiles are the same. Some are cute. Some look slightly unhinged. All of them taste amazing.

Barrie Is Going Big (As Usual)

Local Tim Hortons owners in Barrie are not messing around this year. They’ve set a goal to raise:

$1 million for RVH & Hospice Simcoe

And if that sounds ambitious, last year (2025) the community already pulled in over $220,000, split between those same two organizations. So clearly, Simcoe County takes its baked goods very seriously.

Bonus: There’s a Plushie… Because Of Course There Is

This year also includes a four-in-one reversible Smile Cookie plushie. Because nothing says “I support local healthcare” like a stuffed cookie with multiple emotional states.

Proceeds from that also go to local charities, so yes… you can now emotionally support a plush cookie while financially supporting your community.

How to Get Your Fix

Hit up your local Tims

Order through the app (hello, couch philanthropy)

Or go big with bulk orders if your office needs a morale boost

It’s rare that something this simple does this much good.

So grab a cookie. Or six. No judgement. Only smiles. 🍪