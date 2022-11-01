Sneakers For Horses! Because, Why Not!

If you’ve ever wanted to wear matching Adidas sneakers with your horse, now you can- for about $1200!

Marcus Floyd, a Kentucky-based artist, started developing the prototype for a horse sneaker as part of a collaboration with VisitLex, Lexington’s public tourism agency.

Horse Kicks, a sneaker retailer for horses, repurposes branded shoes for equines. https://t.co/74xbuUv3FM — CNET (@CNET) October 20, 2022

VisitLex reached out to Floyd ahead of the Breeder’s Cup, a series of equestrian races held in Lexington on November 4th and 5th.

Constructing each set of shoes takes as long as 17 hours, according to Floyd. He started by buying the sneakers themselves — like a pair of classic Air Jordans.

Then he deconstructed them, carefully pulling apart each piece before reassembling the sneaker on top of a pre-made protective boot for horses. He strove to keep the design accurate while also adjusting for the shape of a horse’s ankle and hoof. And the sneakers are actually wearable!

The VisitLex horse sneakers will be auctioned at the Sneaker Ball, a fundraiser event for charities in central Kentucky, on November 12th.

If you want a pair for your horse, you can commission Floyd to make you a custom pair for about $1200. You can purchase it at horsekickslex.com

Photos of the unique footwear have been taken from the website!