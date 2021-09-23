SNL 2021 Premiere Lineup Revealed

Do you know how we know it’s Fall? SNL starts up a new season! And it’s starting with a bang!

“Saturday Night Live” will kick off Season 47 on October 2nd, and bring some all-star hosts along with them for the first FEW episodes.

Owen Wilson kicks off the season with Kacey Musgraves performing.

For October 9th, It’s Kim Kardashian hosting with musical guest is Halsey.

October 16th Rami Malek is back as a host and Young Thug performs.

Finally, October 23rd is Jason Sudekis! Back to where he started, and Brandi Carlile performs.

We are still awaiting confirmation that Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon will return to the cast. So far they are still listed as cast members on the official website!