Listen Live

SNL returns with Pete Davidson and Ice Spice for the season premiere October 14

Saturday Night Live gets back to work, returning on October 14. The 49th season premiere […]

By Dirt/Divas

Saturday Night Live gets back to work, returning on October 14.

The 49th season premiere will have Pete Davidson hosting with Ice Spice as the musical guest.

Davidson, a former cast member, was supposed to host in May when writers went on strike and put his appearance on hold.

via GIPHY

Bad Bunny will play double duty the following week by being the show’s host and musical guest.

Bad Bunny has been on the show before as a musical guest, but it’s his first-time hosting.

All cast members are returning to the sketch show, along with the addition of Chloe Troast, a well-known comedian on the New York Comedy Scene.

feature image from Associated Press by Evan Agostini

Related posts

Presidential German Shepherd removed from White House after several biting incidents

Lifetime holiday film reunites main ladies of the 80’s including Linda Gray and Loni Anderson

Ed Sheeran couldn’t see straight after he smoked with Snoop Dogg

A documentary about boy bands including *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys in the works for Paramount +

Football Terms That Sound Dirty… But Aren’t.

Joshua Jackson And Wife Split After Four Years Of Marriage

Mariah Carey Returns with ‘Merry Christmas One And All!’ Tour for 2023

Green Day to Rock 110th Grey Cup Halftime Show!

Taylor Showed Up At Another Chiefs-Jets Game with Famous Friends This Time