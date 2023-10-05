SNL returns with Pete Davidson and Ice Spice for the season premiere October 14

Saturday Night Live gets back to work, returning on October 14.

The 49th season premiere will have Pete Davidson hosting with Ice Spice as the musical guest.

Davidson, a former cast member, was supposed to host in May when writers went on strike and put his appearance on hold.

Bad Bunny will play double duty the following week by being the show’s host and musical guest.

Bad Bunny has been on the show before as a musical guest, but it’s his first-time hosting.

All cast members are returning to the sketch show, along with the addition of Chloe Troast, a well-known comedian on the New York Comedy Scene.

feature image from Associated Press by Evan Agostini