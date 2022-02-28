SNL Returns From Hiatus With Powerful Tribute To Ukraine

The sketch comedy show has been on hiatus for about a month and chose to return with a cold opening with a powerful tribute for Ukraine.

Cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong stood center stage at Studio 8H and introduced viewers to the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.

The choir then sang “Prayer for Ukraine” as the live audience sat silently.

“Prayer for Ukraine” performed by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York pic.twitter.com/5pi2l1Olpx — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 27, 2022

McKinnon and Strong then returned to the stage and said the show’s signature catchphrase, “Live… From New York. It’s Saturday night.”

But instead of immediately cutting to the show’s opening credits, the camera panned to candles that were sitting in front of McKinnon and Strong on a table.

The candles were positioned to spell out “Kyiv,” the Ukrainian capital.