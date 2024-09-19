SNL’s 50th Season Is Bringing Some Major Star Power!

It’s official! Season 50 of Saturday Night Live is gearing up to be one of the most star-studded yet, with an impressive lineup of A-listers ready to take the stage.

As the legendary show hits its golden anniversary, the hosts and musical guests are nothing short of iconic.

A Stellar Lineup of Hosts and Performers

The season premiere, on September 28, will feature Hacks star and recent Emmy-winner Jean Smart as the host, with country music sensation Jelly Roll performing as the musical guest.

But that’s just the beginning! Here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming episodes:

October 5 : Comedian Nate Bargatze will take on hosting duties, while Coldplay will set the mood with their always-epic musical set.



: Comedian Nate Bargatze will take on hosting duties, while Coldplay will set the mood with their always-epic musical set. October 12 : Buckle up for pop royalty Ariana Grande as the host, with Stevie Nicks bringing the classic rock vibes as the musical guest.



: Buckle up for pop royalty Ariana Grande as the host, with Stevie Nicks bringing the classic rock vibes as the musical guest. October 19 : It’s Michael Keaton’s turn to host, and Billie Eilish will take the stage to deliver a performance you won’t want to miss.



: It’s Michael Keaton’s turn to host, and Billie Eilish will take the stage to deliver a performance you won’t want to miss. November 2: Fan favourite John Mulaney returns as host while rising star Chappell Roan is set to captivate the audience with her music.

A Little Nostalgia and Political Comedy

Season 50 will also see some familiar faces returning to SNL. An SNL alum, Maya Rudolph will be reprising her fan-favourite role as Kamala Harris, continuing her political spoofs throughout the election season. As always, SNL is expected to tackle all things politics, but there’s no word yet on who will take on Donald Trump or his running mate JD Vance this time.

