Snoop Dogg And Martha Stewart Are Back! Judging A Halloween Food Competition Together

Get ready for Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween, a show sure to make it on your must-watch list.

The unlikely friends will reunite to judge a cooking competition show and decide between three talented baking teams. The teams will create over-the-top foods and edible treats based on themes given!

This isn’t the first time Martha and Snoop have graced our screens in the name of good food. The friends starred in Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party and even hosed this year’s Puppy Bowl tailgate where they talked about their favourite game-day snacks.

The pair have been working together since they made mashed potatoes on Martha’s show in 2018.