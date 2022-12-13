Listen Live

Snoop Dogg Forced To Change Name Of His Cereal

By Dirt/Divas

Snoop Dogg announced that he was launching a cereal with his partner in the breakfast business, Master P.  Just months into its launch, the cereal faces a setback!

Snoop Loopz will still be available moving forward, but will just be under a different name. 

Snoop took to Instagram to express his disappointment in a court challenge over naming rights. While Snoop didn’t call out the company, it was most likely Kellogg’s which has owned the Fruit Loops trademark since the 80s.

Snoop made a statement that said, “Times have changed. There’s enough room for all of us to be successful. This is bigger than us, we are fighting for the next generation of entrepreneurs. We’re no longer just being consumers, we’re educating the culture building our brands, and passing down generational wealth. Broadus Foods is all about helping the community.”

Snoop calls the situation a minor setback in his bid to take over the cereal world!

