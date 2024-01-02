Snoop Dogg To Be Special Correspondent for the Upcoming Olympic Summer Games!

Throughout the Games, the rapper will provide his unique take on what’s happening in Paris, explore iconic landmarks, attend competitions and make visits to the athletes.

The rapper is joining NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Summer Games, taking place in Paris. Snoop will be on-site in the French capital to provide regular reports for the Olympics primetime show beginning July 26 on NBC and Peacock.

Throughout the Games, Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide his unique take on what’s happening in Paris. He’ll explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events and make visits to the athletes, their friends and families.

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production. “That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris.

This will mark the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (previously in 1900 and 1924). Organizers are planning ways to showcase Paris during the Games, with competitions scheduled to be held by iconic Parisian landmarks (for example, beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian events at the Palace of Versailles and urban sports at Place de la Concorde).