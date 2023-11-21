Snoop Dogg Deciding To ‘Give Up Smoke’ Was to Promote a Grill

‘They took out the smoke. Clever!

Three days after announcing he decided to “give up smoke,” which we had a hard time believing in the first place, Snoop Dogg revealed the whole claim to be a clever marketing gimmick to promote Solo Stove.

Snoop’s link-up with the company creating smokeless stoves and fire pits, is just the latest of many collaborations the rapper-turned-businessman has taken on.

Well it seems Snoop’s full-time blunt-roller can rest easy knowing we live in a world where Snoop Dogg’s stove might be smokeless, but he still lights up, and not just a marshmallow.