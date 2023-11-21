The Best Songs To Clean To

Most people have a favourite song — but what about a favourite cleaning song? A new poll has crowned “I Want To Break Free” by Queen as the top tune people love while cleaning their house.

The pop track from 1984 edged out “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, “Take on Me” by a-ha, and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, according to a survey of 2,000 adults in the United Kingdom. “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” by Bonnie Tyler, also made its way into the top 10.

Samsung commissioned the research.

Other tracks respondents love to groove to while vacuuming include “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, and “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon.

Meanwhile, 17 percent love nothing more than to crank up Taylor Swift’s 2014 hit, “Shake it Off,” according to the OnePoll figures. Almost a third (31%) ended up doing more cleaning than they’d planned because they were vibing to the music so hard.

Top 20 Best Songs To Clean To: