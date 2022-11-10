Snoop Dogg Will Produce A Biopic of His Life

Snoop is ready to have his life story told and has teamed up with Universal Pictures director Allen Hughes to make this happen.



Snoop said in a statement: “I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind.



“It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Snoop’s life and legacy make him one of the most influential icons in popular culture. The upcoming project will feature some of Snoop’s most iconic songs and will be the first project from Snoop’s Death Row Pictures.