Snoopy Is Real!

The Instagram account for a certain Mini Sheepadoodle named Bayley is going viral, thanks to the adorable black-and-white pooch’s astounding and uncanny resemblance to Snoopy, the canine mascot for the Peanuts cartoon troupe. ( I can’t handle it)

Bayley, who according to the pup’s Instagram page will be two years old next month, sports the same oblong face as Snoopy, along with the same colour distribution – a white face and muzzle, adorable round black nose and furry, floppy black ears.

The pooch is also surprisingly photogenic, posing calmly for perfect photos and videos throughout the pet-centric social media page.

While Snoopy is known to be a beagle, Bayley’s breed of Mini Sheepadoodle – the result of crossing an Old English Sheepdog with a Miniature Poodle – has resulted in a near carbon copy of the drawn animal, in real life.

Snoopy is the famously silent dog that originated in the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz in October of 1950.