Snore No More: Blowing a Conch Shell Might Be Your New Sleep Secret

Forget the white noise machine, ditch the nasal strips, and hold off on the CPAP—turns out, the secret to better sleep might just be blowing into a giant sea trumpet like you're summoning Poseidon.

A new study out of Jaipur, India says that “shankh blowing”—a traditional yogic breathing practice that involves exhaling through a conch shell—can seriously reduce symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). That’s right: blowing into a shell like it’s Survivor tribal council could help you sleep like a baby.

RELATED: Why Sleeping With a Fan On Might Be Wrecking Your Mornings

Led by Dr. Krishna K. Sharma at the Eternal Heart Care Centre and Research Institute (yes, it sounds like a place where hearts get spa days), the study tracked OSA patients who gave shankh blowing a go for six months.

The results? They were 34% less sleepy during the day, had fewer nighttime breathing issues, and presumably scared fewer bed partners with their bear-like snoring.

Considering about 1 in 5 Canadian adults suffer from OSA—that’s 6.5 million sleepy Canucks—this ancient remedy might be worth a try, especially if your CPAP machine sounds like a small jet engine.

Conch shells (aka shankhs) range in price from $20 to over $100, depending on whether you want a basic sleeper model or the Cadillac of sleep shells. Either way, it’s cheaper than most sleep tech—and way more dramatic.

So if you catch someone pacing Centennial Beach blowing into a sea shell like Ariel’s long-lost cousin… don’t judge. They’re just out here fighting sleep apnea, one breathy blast at a time.