Snow Much To Do: Your Guide To Winter In Simcoe County

If you're a Barrie resident, or reside in Simcoe County, then you're no stranger to the cold, wintery months. The region’s snowy climate is welcomed by many, transforming the outdoors into a winter wonderland where communities and businesses alike embrace the polar vibes that remind us just how Canadian we are.

Even though the squirrels are hibernating, you don't have to! Here's your guide to enjoying the season in Simcoe County, whether you're heading outdoors or you want to stay inside.

Winter Events & Festivals:

Some of us don't just like winter, we celebrate it! Here's a list of local festivals and socials where the community gets together for days of family friendly fun and activities.

Saturday, February 7, 2026 | 10:00am–5:00pm

Sunday, February 8, 2026 | 10:00am–4:00pm

This event is free to attend, with some experiences being additional costs.

Location: Centennial Park & other locations throughout Barrie

Barrie Winterfest is a community tradition and one of the top Winter festivals in Ontario, with the Barrie Downtown Waterfront offering outdoor activities all day long.

Some Event Features Include:

Live Entertainment: Lumberjack Shows, Fire Shows, & Buskers

Activities: Mini Tube Slide, Skating, Inflatables & Games

Winter Food Vendor Village, Maple Taffy, Marshmallow Roasting & S'mores

Helicopter Rides Over Kempenfelt Bay

And so much more!

Learn More About Barrie Winterfest Here

Saturday, February 7th | 10:00am-2:00pm

This is a free to attend event

Location: Innisfil Town Square & Innisfil ideaLAB Library

Innisfil welcomes winter with their Winter Fun Day, featuring events at two locations in Innisfil and tons of fun! Bring the family and check out their eventful day, with a vendor market, family activities, and more.

Some Event Features Include:

Live Music & Entertainment

Outdoor Skating

Food and Local Vendors

Wildlife Programs

And so much more!

Learn More About Innisfil's Winter Fun Day Here

Saturday, February 14th to Monday, February 16th | 11:00am to 4:00pm

Admission: $12 per person (Children 5 and under are free)

Location: Discovery Harbour

The Mid‑Winter Social transforms the historic grounds of Discovery Harbour into a lively mix of glowing firepits, heritage experiences, delicious comfort food, and hands‑on adventures. It’s winter the way it should be — cozy, active, joyful, and a little bit magical.

Some Event Features Include:

Fireside Treats & Seasonal Snacks

Warm indoor activities, with arts & crafts and kid-friendly zones

Live Entertainment at King's Wharf Theatre (Additional Tickets Required)

Special Add-On Experiences

Learn More About The Mid Winter Social Here

Winter Sports & Activities

Simcoe County offers great terrain for the winter sports world, with our ski hills, forests and trails, and so much more. If you're looking for the thrill of winter sports, here are some spots you should try this winter!

Outdooring Skating:

The Rotunda at Barrie City Hall (Free to Skate): Located in downtown, the Rotunda is a great place for skating surrounded by the city lights, and for free!

Located in downtown, the Rotunda is a great place for skating surrounded by the city lights, and for free! Simcoe County Museum: The Simcoe County Museum offers a a skate trail, for their hours and ticket fees, click this link here.

The Simcoe County Museum offers a a skate trail, for their hours and ticket fees, click this link here. Barrie Outdoor Natural Rinks (Free to Skate): Click here for more information

Click here for more information Innisfil Town Square (Free to Skate): This rink located in Innisfil is open from 8am to 9pm (weather permitting) and serviced regularly!

This rink located in Innisfil is open from 8am to 9pm (weather permitting) and serviced regularly! Friday Harbour (Free to Skate): Friday Harbour offers scenic lakeside skating on the piazza, with skate rentals available.

The list of outdoor rinks in Simcoe County doesn't end here, with the region having both outdoor and indoor rinks in most areas.

Skiing, Snowboarding, Snow Tubing & Snowshoeing:

Hit the hills this winter, whether you're a beginner or experienced, there's something for everyone.

Slide & Dine Wednesdays: Head to Snow Valley Ski Resort Wednesday evenings and enjoy passes for skiing, snowboarding or snow tubing AND a dining voucher for only $39 per person.

Friday Harbour Adventure Centre: Friday Harbour offers snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, fat biking and more with their Nature Preserve Trails! Learn more here.

Torch Lit Snowshoeing at Snow Valley: If you already have snowshoes, the trail pass is only $15 per person at Snow Valley and rentals are offered for an additional fee! Snow Valley offers self-guided tors and guided snowshoe & cookouts. Learn more here.

Indoor Experiences:

If you like to appreciate the beauty of the winter from the shelter of the indoors where there's heat, you're not alone! Here are some activities that will keep you indoors while you embrace the season.

Winter Glamping at Sainte-Marie Among The Hurons: Cozy up in waterfront cabins for an evening that combines heritage and magic. The four season cabins are fully climate controlled, with indoor electric fireplaces. Book Now!

Cozy up in waterfront cabins for an evening that combines heritage and magic. The four season cabins are fully climate controlled, with indoor electric fireplaces. Book Now! Nature In Winter: The City of Barrie welcomes all to this event at the Dorian Parker Centre, while some activities are outside there's plenty to see inside as you participate in fun & educational winter activities.

The City of Barrie welcomes all to this event at the Dorian Parker Centre, while some activities are outside there's plenty to see inside as you participate in fun & educational winter activities. Shop Local: The winter is a great time to discover new pubs, diners, or shops in the downtown and surrounding area! Local breweries are also great places to explore for indoor fun.

The winter is a great time to discover new pubs, diners, or shops in the downtown and surrounding area! Local breweries are also great places to explore for indoor fun. Try a New Class or Lesson: Places in Barrie like Uptempo Dance Studio, or Creative Cafe give you the chance to nurture your hobbies throughout the winter season.

Places in Barrie like Uptempo Dance Studio, or Creative Cafe give you the chance to nurture your hobbies throughout the winter season. Recreation Centers: The City of Barrie offers Recreation Drop-Ins at their various centers, look through their schedules or websites for fun activities for the family!