So Many People Stay in Unhappy Relationships?

Until you are in a relationship, it’s hard to say, “Just leave if you’re not happy.”

It’s hard to understand why anyone would stay in a partnership that wasn’t fulfilling all their needs.

When friends complain about a toxic relationship, it seems that leaving their significant other is easier said than done.

But beyond the emotional investment, there are tangible investments that bind people together — like shared space or family — which may explain why so many people choose to remain coupled despite claiming they’re unhappy.

Recent statistics point out that only 17% of couples claim to be happy with their current partner.

Previous relationship research further echoed this trend with 25% of people saying they were no longer “in love” with their spouse and 1/5 of people reporting “feeling trapped in their marriages.”

Experts say people tend to stay in unhappy or unhealthy relationships because the benefits outweigh the costs, but it is important to weigh long-term happiness over short-term comfort when deciding to say in a situation that no longer serves you.