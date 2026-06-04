Soccer Wins May Be Leading To More Than Just Goal Celebrations

If you've been looking for a reason to start paying attention to soccer, here's one you probably weren't expecting.

A new survey suggests that when fans see their favourite team win, the excitement doesn't always end when the final whistle blows.

The survey, conducted by Swedish company Lelo, asked more than 4,600 soccer fans about the connection between big victories and their personal lives.

The results suggest that for many fans, a win on the field can lead to a pretty great night off the field, too.

Nearly one-third of respondents said their team's victory improves their mood and helps bring them closer to their partner.

And here's where things get interesting.

Almost one in four fans said the feeling of a dramatic game-winning goal is surprisingly similar to a certain other exciting life experience, thanks to the massive release of tension and emotion.

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The Science Behind The Celebration

According to the company, part of the explanation may come down to hormones.

Soccer is an emotional roller coaster filled with excitement, stress, anticipation, and adrenaline. When a team scores, fans often experience a rush of feel-good chemicals that can leave them feeling energized and connected.

In fact, 38% of people surveyed said scoring a goal creates such an adrenaline rush that it makes them crave more intimacy afterwards.

Meanwhile, 20% of respondents went so far as to call a victory "the best foreplay." Apparently, for some fans, the road to romance starts with a perfectly placed corner kick.

What Happens When Your Team Loses?

Not everyone handles defeat the same way.

The survey found that just over 30% of fans prefer to be left alone after a tough loss.

Others take a different approach. About 13% said they seek comfort and connection as a way to soften the sting of defeat.

So whether your team wins the championship or gets knocked out in heartbreaking fashion, some fans are apparently finding ways to cope either way.

The Real World Cup Question

Forget predicting who will lift the trophy.

The bigger question may be: if your team goes on a deep tournament run, should your partner start cheering a little harder too?

Suddenly all those people yelling at their televisions make a lot more sense.