Listen Live

Social Media Influencer Goes Viral Showing Her Hairloss

"...something that makes you 'different' isn’t always easy"

By Host Blogs, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities
Robyn Germyn, actress, model and activist, went viral after doing a TikTok and Instagram trend which has users showing them from makeup-free to camera-ready glam. She made it her own when she took off her wig, showing off her hair loss to remind her followers that nobody’s perfect — even if they appear to be online. She has Alopecia, a condition that results in severe hair loss.
The video has gone viral racking up over a million views on Instagram, in her caption she said;
“In this social media world that pushes us to always be so perfectly put together, remember that it’s OK to not be as well”. 
This is not the first time that Robyn has spoken about Alopecia. For years, she has been raising awareness about the condition and advocating for the end of the unrealistic beauty standards in the media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROBYN GERMYN (@robyngermyn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROBYN GERMYN (@robyngermyn)

Related posts

New LEGO Set For Adults: Winnie The Pooh!

Keanu Reeves Is In New Sponge Bob Movie! The Best Keanu Movies Ever!

KOOL CELEBS: Dolly Gets The “Vaccine” She Funded!

An Ode to the Bread Machine in an Era of Artisan Bread

Tiger Woods Thanks Fellow Golfers For Their Support!

Want to Own a French Village Decorated by Johnny Depp?

Ryan Reynolds Signed 100 Bottles Of Aviation Gin To Be Distributed To Select LCBO Stores

What’s Wrong with Our Butter?

Nominations for the 78th Golden Globes