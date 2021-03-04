Social Media Influencer Goes Viral Showing Her Hairloss
"...something that makes you 'different' isn’t always easy"
Robyn Germyn, actress, model and activist, went viral after doing a TikTok and Instagram trend which has users showing them from makeup-free to camera-ready glam. She made it her own when she took off her wig, showing off her hair loss to remind her followers that nobody’s perfect — even if they appear to be online. She has Alopecia, a condition that results in severe hair loss.
The video has gone viral racking up over a million views on Instagram, in her caption she said;
“In this social media world that pushes us to always be so perfectly put together, remember that it’s OK to not be as well”.
This is not the first time that Robyn has spoken about Alopecia. For years, she has been raising awareness about the condition and advocating for the end of the unrealistic beauty standards in the media.
