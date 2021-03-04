Social Media Influencer Goes Viral Showing Her Hairloss

Robyn Germyn, actress, model and activist, went viral after doing a TikTok and Instagram trend which has users showing them from makeup-free to camera-ready glam. She made it her own when she took off her wig, showing off her hair loss to remind her followers that nobody’s perfect — even if they appear to be online. She has Alopecia, a condition that results in severe hair loss.

The video has gone viral racking up over a million views on Instagram, in her caption she said;