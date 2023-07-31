Social Norms That Don’t Make Sense!

Another fun Q&A was asked on Reddit… Here’s what people had to say about the things we do that don’t make sense, but yet; here we are…

Paying tens of thousands of dollars to bury corpses in the ground.

People talking on speakerphones! Do you remember when conversations were private?

The expectation to have a huge wedding…

The fact that women can show their whole breasts just not the nipples.

Working your butt off for 65 plus years to then live for 10 years…

Balloons! Here’s a plastic sack of my breath… Happy Birthday!

And blowing out candles on a birthday cake… Until Covid, we didn’t question this practice and the fact that we’re all eating the person’s germs and spit.

And singing Happy Birthday, everyone hates singing it and having it sung to them… So why?

Card! They are expensive and it’s a piece of paper that someone’s going to look at for about 10 seconds and then completely forget about…