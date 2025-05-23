What Is a ‘Soft Swap’? Thank The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for This Steamy Trend

If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok or reality TV lately, you might’ve heard the term “soft swap” floating around. And no, it’s not a new laundry detergent or a dance move — it’s the latest eyebrow-raising relationship trend to hit the mainstream, thanks to the buzzworthy show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

So, What Is a Soft Swap?

Enter: soft swinging, also known as soft swapping. It’s like swinging… but with a PG-13 rating. Couples explore intimacy with others — think kissing, touching, maybe some oral action — but they draw the line at full-on intercourse. It’s boundary-pushing, but stops short of going all the way.

Relationship coach Nicole Moore explained it best: soft swinging lets couples “explore their boundaries and interests in non-monogamy without ‘going all the way.’” In other words, it’s swinging for beginners — or the “lite” version of partner play.

Where Did This Come From?

Utah influencer and former “MomTok” queen Taylor Frankie Paul made waves back in 2022 when she spilled the tea on her friend group’s soft swapping ways. Now, with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives bringing the behind-closed-doors drama to streaming screens, everyone’s suddenly curious about this, uh, alternative lifestyle.

A Generational Shift?

Turns out Gen Z isn’t shy about shaking up the traditional rules of romance. A 2023 survey from Ashley Madison found that:

59% of Gen Z are interested in open or polyamorous relationships

are interested in open or polyamorous relationships 65% think those setups lead to more satisfying love lives

think those setups lead to more satisfying love lives Nearly half admit one partner doesn’t always meet their bedroom needs

So while a “soft swap” might seem scandalous to some, for others, it’s just Tuesday night.

Whether you’re curious, confused, or just here for the drama, one thing’s for sure — the definition of modern love keeps getting… spicier. 🌶️