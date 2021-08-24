Some Celebrities Have Stopped Wearing Deodorant Including Lizzo!

Taking a page out of Matthew McConaughey’s book, Lizzo has stopped wearing deodorant.

Lizzo says that she smells better since she’s stopped! Matthew McConaughey hasn’t used an underarm antiperspirant for about 35 years, according to reports!

So now it appears that Lizzo is on the same page. On Thursday she took to her Instagram story, writing, “Ok I’m w him on this one. I stopped using deodorant and I smell BETTER.”

Yvette Nicole Brown, who worked alongside McConaughey in 2008 in the film, Tropic Thunder, has also confirmed that the actor naturally smells good.

This is not the first time we’ve heard about celebrity personal hygiene tales. Recently, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said that when their children, Wyatt and Dimitri, were infants they only bathed them when they could visibly “see dirt on them.” Plus, Kutcher added an anecdote about his own washing habits, explaining, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever.”

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard said they wait for their children to “stink” before bathing them, and Jake Gyllenhaal also revealed that he doesn’t think regular bathing is “necessary.”