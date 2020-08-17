Some Mouthwash Might Be Able To Kill Coronavirus Germs, BUT It’s NOT A Cure!

Friends of mine in the dental industry mentioned this to me and its worth a shot! An article from New York Post says,

Teams of researchers have gone ahead and studied the chemical properties of various mouthwash products and concluded that some of them could kill the virus in the oral cavity.

That’s not to say that the infection is prevented or that mouthwash can cure patients. The research has found that in some mouthwashes, they may be able to reduce the viral load in the mouth, which could then reduce the spread of the virus for a limited time.

The new mouthwash study comes from the University of Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany, and was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Infectious Diseases, via FirstPost.

Not all mouthwashes will help. You need to look for ones that include chlorhexidine, peroxide, fluoride, and essential oils. The researchers tested several types of mouthwash and found that in particular, Dequonal, Iso-Betadine, and Listerine cool mint “significantly reduced viral infectivity to undetectable levels.”

This practise may help neutralize the virus in the oral cavity for some time, but won’t cure the person who is showing the virus in the nose and mouth.

