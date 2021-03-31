Someone Stole A Giant Roaster From Outside A Wisconsin Restaurant!

The 12-foot rooster statue was stolen last week from Osseo Family Restaurant.

After several days with no leads, the restaurant’s owner, Artan Shabani, decided to offer a reward for its return: $1,000 and a free meal.

The rooster is about 12 feet tall and 4 feet wide and was bolted to the ground with steel beams before it was stolen, according to WQOW.

Shabani estimates the rooster has been around for about 30 years in front of a diner next to Osseo Family Restaurant.

Shabani bought the diner about a year and a half ago, intending to remodel it into a pizza joint before the pandemic delayed the process.

However, the chicken remained a popular spot for photos, even though the restaurants behind it were closed.

“People were still driving by and stopping there and taking pictures with the rooster,” Shabani said.