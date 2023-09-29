SOMEONE STRAPPED A HALLOWEEN MASK TO THEIR SEAT TO USE THE CARPOOL LANE

Looks like this person hit Spirit Halloween early this year . . .

A state trooper in Washington state posted a pic after someone was caught using the carpool lane with a Halloween mask strapped to their passenger’s seat.

NB 167 near SR 18 HOV violation. #Scary but still doesn’t count!! pic.twitter.com/FtukZGFXJ0 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 26, 2023

They looped it around the top and draped a vest around the seat to make it look more like a person. But unless you only glanced, it wouldn’t fool anyone.

We found the mask online, and Spirit Halloween does sell it. It’s a white mask with glowing orange wires across the mouth, so it looks like the lips are sewn shut.

The driver was cited for an HOV violation. In Washington, the minimum fine is $186. Or if it’s not your first offense, $336.