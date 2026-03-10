The Songs Couples Are Adding to Their “Bedroom Playlist”… And Some Are Exactly What You’d Expect

Music sets the mood for a lot of things in life. Road trips. Workouts. Cleaning the house while pretending you’re in a music video.

And apparently… romance too.

A new survey of 2,000 adults looked at how music and movies influence people’s romantic moments, and it turns out a lot of couples have a dedicated “bedroom playlist.”

In fact, 39% of people say they’ve created a special playlist just for that purpose. Because nothing says romance like carefully curating a soundtrack ahead of time.

The study also found that 68% of people say a sexy song or steamy scene on TV can help put them in the mood. Which makes sense. Sometimes all it takes is the right song… and suddenly everyone’s acting like they’re in a slow-motion movie montage.

RELATED: “Babe” Is Now the #1 Pet Name for Couples — Sorry, “Honey,” You’re Officially Aging Us 🐝💔

Some Songs Make People Blush

The research also found that 45% of people say they actually feel embarrassed hearing their “sexy” song in public.

You know the feeling. One minute you’re in the grocery store buying lettuce… and suddenly a song comes on that makes you think, “Well, this is awkward.”

Especially when it’s playing beside the bananas.

The Top Songs Couples Add to Their Bedroom Playlist

According to the survey, these are some of the most popular songs couples use when creating the perfect romantic vibe:

• “Slow” – Jamie Foxx

• “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran

• “Earned It” – The Weeknd

• “Pony” – Ginuwine

• “Birthday Sex” – Jeremih

• “Let’s Get It On” – Marvin Gaye

• “Adorn” – Miguel

• “I’ll Make Love to You” – Boyz II Men

• “Bedroom Boom” – Ying Yang Twins ft. Avant

• “Between the Sheets” – The Isley Brothers

• “When We” – Tank

• “All of Me” – John Legend

• “Sexual Healing” – Marvin Gaye

• “Careless Whisper” – George Michael

• “S&M” – Rihanna

• “Redbone” – Childish Gambino

• “Nasty” – Russ

• “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston

• “The Moon and the Sky” – Sade

Honestly, some of these are predictable… and some feel like someone just hit shuffle.

Because nothing says romance quite like suddenly hearing “Careless Whisper” and realizing half the room just started dramatically saxophone-dancing in their head.

Let’s Be Honest Though…

For many couples, the real “bedroom playlist” probably looks more like this:

• The dishwasher is running

• Someone’s phone is buzzing

• A dog scratching at the door

• And one kid yelling “MOOOOM!” from the hallway

Romance after 30 is less about music… and more about everyone in the house finally being asleep.

Songs That Definitely Weren’t Meant for a Bedroom Playlist

Let’s just say these would absolutely kill the mood:

• Baby Shark

• The Jeopardy! theme

• The Chicken Dance

• Your phone alarm is going off

• The Skip the Dishes notification