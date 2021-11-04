‘Sopranos’ Creator Spills The Beans On Tony’s Fate In The Series!

More than 14 years after the screen abruptly cut to black during the finale of “The Sopranos,” fans may finally have an answer to Tony’s fate!

What happened to Tony Soprano at the end of the show’s series finale? Creator David Chase says, ‘I think I had that death scene around two years before the end’

The true ending to the contested episode, Made in America , has been argued online for years. Over the years creator David Chase when asked, hasn’t given us a straight answer; until now!

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter , Chase finally settled the debate once and for all.

“Because the scene I had in my mind was not that scene. Nor did I think of cutting to black,” Chase said. “I had a scene in which Tony comes back from a meeting in New York in his car. At the beginning of every show, he came from New York into New Jersey, and the last scene could be him coming from New Jersey back into New York for a meeting at which he was going to be killed.”

Chase finally confirmed that Tony was whacked!