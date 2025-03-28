Sour Patch Kids Go Next-Level with New Glow-in-the-Dark Candy!

Sour Patch Kids have been shaking up the candy world for decades, and now they’re literally glowing up—introducing the new Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups!

Launching in March 2025, these tangy treats combine two fan-favourite flavours—strawberry and watermelon—with a groundbreaking twist: They can glow. (Kinda)

How Do They Taste?

If you love the chewy, sour-then-sweet vibe of classic Sour Patch Kids, you’re in for a treat. The Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups bring that same addictive texture—extra chewy, a little sticky, and coated in a rough, tangy sugar that melts into smooth sweetness.

How Do They Glow?

The real wow factor is their glow-in-the-dark magic! While details on the tech behind it are still under wraps, these gummies reportedly contain a safe, food-grade phosphorescent ingredient that makes them glow under black light.

So whether you’re snacking at a party or just vibing in the dark, these gummies bring a whole new level of fun to candy.

Are you ready to try glowing gummies, or is this too wild for you? Let us know! 🍬✨