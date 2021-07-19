Space Jam: A New Legacy Wins The Box Office!

It’s been a while since we were able to talk about box office results!

After movie theatres were allowed to reopen again after almost 18-months, it was “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” that won the weekend.

The new version of the 90s iconic movie brought in $31.6 million in ticket sales, which was higher than expected as theatres in Ontario is only allowed 50% capacity!

The movie was only projected to bring in about $20 million after it got bad reviews and a 31% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Black Widow came in second over the weekend!