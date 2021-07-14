‘Space Jam’ Happy Meals Are Back At McDonald’s And 90s Kids Are Totally Geeking Out!

It was in 1996 that Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny starred together in the now-iconic live-action/animated movie Space Jam!

The movie was a massive hit that brought in over $250-million at the box office! The merchandise was epic and it included apparel, pillows, backpacks, and of course toys!

And of course, McDonald’s was in on the action with Space Jam Toys!

In honour of the upcoming Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, McDonald’s is bringing back the toys to Happy Meals for a limited time only.

The new Happy Meals will feature the entire Looney Tunes gang from the upcoming film including Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Elmer Fudd, and more. Of course, LeBron James—who is taking over the starring role MJ once held—will get the toy treatment too.

There will be 12 different toys to collect plus the Happy Meal box will feature a new design inspired by the movie!

Space Jam: A New Legacy bounces into theaters and onto HBO Max Friday, July 16.