It seems some scientists have no faith in society…so they’re now trying to build a sperm bank ON THE MOON!

They call it a ‘global insurance policy’ in the event we completely ruin things down here.

They want to send ‘specimens’ from each one of earth’s nearly 7 million species, including us, to the moon for safekeeping – kinda like a Noah’s Ark but in space.

Along with sperm, they’d also store unfertilized eggs, seeds, and DNA samples inside lunar lava tubes, just in case.

Scientists say that humans must set their sights on space travel to preserve life as we know it.