Spice Girls Reunite At Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party
What a bash!
It took an epic b-day bash and most likely a lot of liquor to get all five Spice Girls to regroup over the weekend and sing together!
Victoria’s husband, David Beckham captured the moment on Saturday night in London.
“Best night ever!” Victoria captioned a clip of their performance shared to Instagram. “Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.”
The surprise reunion comes 30 years after the Spice Girls got together back in 1994. After going on hiatus in 2000, the quartet last sang together at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics.