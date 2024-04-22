Spice Girls Reunite At Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Party

It took an epic b-day bash and most likely a lot of liquor to get all five Spice Girls to regroup over the weekend and sing together!

Victoria’s husband, David Beckham captured the moment on Saturday night in London.

It’s been 26 years since my first @voguemagazine cover with the #SpiceGirls and I still remember it like it was yesterday! I was 24 and we were the first girl band ever to be on the cover of American Vogue. What better day to look back on some of these timeless moments! Kisses x pic.twitter.com/r3tQ0juJZB — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) April 17, 2024

“Best night ever!” Victoria captioned a clip of their performance shared to Instagram. “Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.”

The surprise reunion comes 30 years after the Spice Girls got together back in 1994. After going on hiatus in 2000, the quartet last sang together at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics.