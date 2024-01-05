Spice Girls Stamps Are Here for their 30th Anniversary

Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown – otherwise known as Baby, Posh, Ginger, Sporty and Scary Spice – came together in 1994…

30 years later, they are all featured on a stamp! This is kinda a big deal as Royal Mail is issuing a set of 15 stamps celebrating one of the world’s most successful pop groups, as they mark their 30th anniversary.

It is the first time Royal Mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to a female pop group.

The 10 main stamps feature images from their performances from 1997 to 2012, including at the Brit Awards in 1997, and at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Other images include Victoria Beckham, performing during The Return of the Spice Girls Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2008.

A further five stamps, in a miniature sheet, are individual images of the band members from the Spice World photoshoot.

After the release of their chart-topping debut single Wannabe in 1996, “Spice Mania” swept the planet.