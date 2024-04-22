Spinach vs. Kale: Which Is Better? 

Spinach and kale are both healthy and incredibly nutrient-dense dark leafy green vegetables…

The two leafy greens have distinct healthy benefits — which “merit giving both of these power foods a regular place in your fridge.”

Both are great in salad. Kale has 31 calories and lots of calcium…kale is a good source of fibre, vitamins A, C, and K, as well as calcium.

Spinach has 29 calories and lots of iron and potassium…Spinach is a good source of iron, vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate and magnesium.

In terms of other notable vitamins, kale and spinach are both rich sources of vitamin K, which is important for bone health and blood clotting.

Bottom line, both greens are good for you…Pick the one that’s cheaper at this point!