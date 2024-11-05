Sports Fans Can Finally Drink Their Rivals’ Tears – Thanks to Fireball Whisky!

If you’ve ever watched a sports game with a die-hard fan, you might have heard the phrase, “I’m going to drink your tears!”

It’s always meant to be a lighthearted (if a bit intense) way of rubbing in a victory over a rival team. But what if you could sip on your rival’s “tears of defeat”?

Fireball Whisky is making this fantasy a reality with its new limited-edition “Crierball” whisky. The bold concept, according to Fireball, “embraces the competitive spirit” by blending the classic cinnamon whisky with the literal tears of defeated fans. Yes, you read that right—actual, distilled tears!

How Fireball Plans to Capture Those Salty Sips

This month, Fireball is taking “Crierball” on the road to six major rivalry games—three NFL games and three college football matchups.

Their plan? Set up at the exits of these games and kindly request that fans from the losing team “donate” their tears to the cause. With sterile jars in hand, Fireball reps will gather each precious drop, all of which will be carefully transported to a secure facility for, you guessed it, distillation.

The company claims this process might even add a hint of saltiness to the whisky, giving it a one-of-a-kind flavour profile fit for the competitive spirit of any sports fan.

But collecting enough tears for a full batch of whisky will take time; Fireball expects bottles of Crierball to hit shelves just in time for the 2025-2026 season. Details on how fans can get their hands on this unusual blend are still under wraps.

So, sports fans, mark your calendars and prepare for the day when you might be able to drink your rivals’ tears!