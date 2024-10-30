The Healthiest Alcohol to Drink? A Doctor's Surprising Pick

We all know that alcohol isn’t exactly a wellness staple—but, according to a California gastroenterologist, not all alcohol is equally hard on the body. In a TikTok that’s catching drinkers’ attention, he shares his unexpected pick for the “healthiest choice” for those who enjoy a drink now and then: tequila!

Why Tequila Tops the List

Yes, tequila. While no alcohol is ever “good” for your health, the doctor suggests that tequila has some qualities that make it less taxing on the body than other drinks.

Made from the agave plant, tequila is low in sugar and carbs, giving it a bit of an edge over liquors derived from grains. Since it’s made from agave, tequila is also naturally gluten-free—great news for people with gluten sensitivities who still want to indulge.

A Medicinal Bonus?

In a surprising twist, researchers at the University of Guadalajara have discovered a unique benefit of the blue agave plant used to make tequila.

Their studies suggest that compounds in agave could form a protective barrier around medications used to treat intestinal issues, keeping the drugs from breaking down in the stomach before they reach their target.

While you won’t find doctors prescribing tequila shots anytime soon, the research does shed light on a unique aspect of agave that sets it apart.

Tequila and Your Morning After

One reason alcohol can be rough on the body is due to acetaldehyde, a toxic compound that’s produced as the liver breaks down alcohol.

Acetaldehyde can harm DNA and prevent cells from repairing themselves, which contributes to the dreaded hangover and long-term health risks. While tequila also produces acetaldehyde, the process happens a bit more slowly, which could ease the next-morning effects and reduce the toxin’s impact in the long run.

Remember: These potential benefits apply only to 100% agave tequila. Mixing it with sugary ingredients can undo any positive effects.

Related: 4 Questions That May Reveal If You Have an Alcohol Problem

Fewer Calories, But…

Tequila even wins out on calories—compared to a one-ounce shot of vodka’s 96 calories, a shot of tequila clocks in at only 64. However, as the doctor points out, the healthiest option is still to avoid alcohol as much as possible.

So, while tequila may have a slight health edge or lime wedge over other spirits, moderation remains key.