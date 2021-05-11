Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue Changes Its Backdrop!

The much anticipated Sports Illustrated issue usually has a background from the Bahamas or Bali, but not this year!

The issue is reportedly paying homage to one of the most famous American beaches, Atlantic City’s. (The girls look cold)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)

COVID 19 has forces this year’s issue to find a hometown destination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)



In case you’re wondering, there are 14 models of all shapes and sizes this year posing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and on the beach in Atlantic City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)



There’s even a Canadian model in the mix, Amanda Kay!