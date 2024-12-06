Spotify Wrapped 2024: The Top Artists, Songs, and Cultural Moments That Shaped the Year

It’s that time of year again! Spotify Wrapped has dropped, giving us all the feels as we relive the hits, the creators, and the fandom moments that made 2024 iconic.

From pop anthems to unexpected genre crossovers, this year’s Wrapped proves that music (and podcasts!) continues to shape our culture in unforgettable ways. Let’s break down the highlights.

Women Leading the Charge

2024 will go down as a banner year for female artists, with women dominating the top albums list. Eight of the top spots were claimed by female powerhouses, proving that women are not just breaking into the industry—they’re leading it.

Taylor Swift, who racked up an eye-popping 26.6 billion streams globally, was crowned Spotify’s Global Top Artist of the Year. Honestly, are we even surprised?

The Songs We Couldn’t Stop Sharing

This year’s Wrapped also spotlighted the tracks we were most eager to share on social media. The top spot went to “Die With A Smile” by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, an emotional anthem that resonated across platforms. Other highly shared tracks included:

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish

“Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

“Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

These songs didn’t just top the charts; they became cultural moments, soundtracking everything from TikToks to major life events.

Related: Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets’ Becomes First Album to Pass 1 Billion Spotify Streams in a Single Week

Collabs That Shifted Culture

If 2024 taught us anything, it’s that collaborations are where the magic happens. Who could forget Billie Eilish teaming up with Charli XCX or Lady Gaga’s show-stopping duet with Bruno Mars? And let’s not overlook Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus giving us a crossover we didn’t know we needed. These partnerships didn’t just dominate playlists—they sparked conversations and created unforgettable moments.

Country Goes Mainstream

One of the year’s biggest surprises was country music’s crossover into mainstream playlists. Artists like Beyoncé (yes, Beyoncé), Lana Del Rey, Shaboozey, and Post Malone redefined the genre, blending traditional sounds with pop and R&B influences. The result? A genre that feels fresh, modern, and impossible to ignore.

What’s Next?

With Wrapped 2024, Spotify isn’t just celebrating the past year; it’s hyping us up for what’s to come. Whether it’s emerging artists like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter taking centre stage or genre mashups continuing to surprise us, the future of music looks bright—and very, very shareable.

So, millennial music lovers, what was your most-played track this year? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to share your Wrapped on social!